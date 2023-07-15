INDIANA (WANE) – More than $35 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Hoosiers this year so far, but plenty is still up for grabs in Indiana.

According to the office of State Attorney General Todd Rokita, a total of $804,879,996 is still waiting to be claimed.

Just before the Fourth of July, Rokita encouraged residents to claim their cut.

“I’m inviting all Hoosiers to take a moment during this holiday weekend to search for unclaimed property and money,” Rokita said. “Amidst fireworks and cookouts, it’s a great time for Hoosiers to recover what is rightfully theirs.”

Those looking to claim their cut of the cash can visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search their name, family, or business. They can also reach out to the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

After the money is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division, individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim it.

Hoosiers got $62 million back last year from Attorney General Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division.