Indiana guardsman grateful to serve Hoosiers on pandemic’s frontlines

INDIANAPOLIS — , never imagined he would serve during a pandemic when he enlisted in 2014. But after a year of service, he is grateful for all of his experiences.

“Helping set up local testing sites in some of the rural communities that can’t get the necessities they need,” Lloyd said of his different missions. “Also setting up vaccine sites and vaccine clinics, helping out with the longterm care facilities in each one of the different counties.”

Lloyd also served at the historic vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, giving Governor Eric Holcomb his vaccine dose.

“To give him his first vaccine was an extreme honor to me,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd, who unfortunately contracted COVID-19 around Christmas, called working in the longterm care facilities a privilege.

“Some of the veterans in there were cracking jokes with us and able to talk with us, that was great,” Lloyd recalled. “As much as it was we were there for them, some of us quickly found out they were there for us.”

During the IMS vaccination clinic earlier this month, Lloyd and around 300 of his fellow guard members helped vaccinate more than 16,000 Hoosiers. Other healthcare workers on the frontlines hope IMS or similar venues host future mass vaccination clinics.

“From a strategy perspective, it makes sense to do that on a large scale because minimal investment, really cool site, and you can get a lot of people vaccinated and really move us further out of this pandemic,” said Kristen Kelley, director of infection prevention at IU Health. “So don’t be surprised if you see more of those popping up soon.”

We have reached out to IMS’s team to find out if another clinic is planned for the future. We have not heard back yet but will update you as soon as we have that information.