INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order to help expedite the transportation of propane in the Hoosier State.

The order, which was filed on Monday, will make drivers and motor carriers transporting propane in Indiana exempt from local and federal regulations designed to limit their hours of service.

Holcomb’s order reported that approximately 500,000 Hoosiers depend on propane gas to heat their homes, businesses, schools and public buildings. The document further indicates Indiana has experienced “a significant increase in demand for propane gas in recent days” due to the dangerously cold weather the state has faced this week.

In the order, Holcomb wrote that “the suspension of certain hours of service regulations for the drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting propane gas in our state will help ensure that adequate supplies thereof are distributed throughout Indiana.”

Holcomb added that the order would benefit the state and the safety of its people. The governor called the action “necessary and appropriate to assist with and expedite any and all efforts to obtain and transport propane gas throughout the State of Indiana.”

The order is set to expire on Jan. 25, unless it is prematurely terminated or extended by the governor.