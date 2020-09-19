Indiana governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor is directing flags to be flown at half staff in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Governor Holcomb said flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset until the day of her interment. He also asks businesses and residents to do the same.

“As a pioneering woman who triumphed in life, fighting for equality and justice for all Americans, tonight Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes her place in heaven,” Governor Holcomb said in a statement. She leaves an everlasting legacy for which we can all be proud. Janet and I send heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Ginsburg family.”

Justice GInsburg died Friday in her home in Washington. She was 87.