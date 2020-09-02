Indiana Governor announces judge to be appointed to Indiana Court of Appeals

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that a new appointment will be made to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Judge Leanna Weissmann will replace Judge John Baker who retired in July after more than 30 years on the Court of Appeals; which is made up of 15 judges who hear challenges made against court decisions, including federal agencies.

Governor Holcomb called Judge Weissmann, “a true legal scholar,” who spent the last seven years on the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.

“Our judges see citizens maybe when they’re struggling the most, maybe when all other venues or avenues have led to this destination or this place of resolution,” Holcomb said.

Over Weissmann’s career, she filed more than 400 appeals and argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court — winning a reversal in 2018 on a Fourth Amendment issue. She served on the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Board, but the bulk of her work has been undertaking appellate work before the court of appeals and the Indiana Supreme Court.

“This has been a dream of mine since I worked for the Court of Appeals for Judge Rucker. I knew the Court of Appeals was a wonderful place to be,” Weissmann said.

Governor Holcomb says a judge on the bench of Indiana’s second highest court impacts the direction our state will go.

Weissmann was among two other nominees for the court appointment, all three of whom were women. Only two times in Indiana history has it happened, according to the governor.

Weissmann says she is humbled and honored to have the governor’s trust.

“I will do my best to ensure that it is not misplaced, and to do my best for all of our fellow Hoosiers,” she said.