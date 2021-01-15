Indiana government complex closing to the public ahead of inauguration

INDIANAPOLIS – The state government complex is closing to the public ahead of the inauguration as officials monitor recent national events, threats to other state capitols and COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement Friday, citing the safety and security of state employees and the public. While there have been no credible threats against the statehouse, the FBI has warned of the potential for violence at all state capitols and has said it is tracking an “ extensive amount of concerning online chatter, ” including calls for armed protests.

“The safety and security of our state employees and the Hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind,” Gov. Holcomb said. “After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public. Hoosiers will still be able to access essential state services online, on the phone, or in-person at branches around the state.”

The Statehouse will close for the weekend and Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Statehouse will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston have also canceled legislative activity for the week of Jan. 18. There will be no committee or session meetings and staff will work remotely.

“This decision was made out of caution and in the best interest of everyone involved in the legislative process,” Huston said. “Public gatherings are a critical component of our democracy, and I pray that any demonstrations are peaceful and respectful of the incredible privilege we all have as Americans to make our voices heard.”

“We have a lot of work to do this session on behalf of Hoosiers, but the safety of every person in the Statehouse is always our number one priority,” Bray said. “We trust Superintendent Doug Carter and his team, and at his urging, made the decision to cancel our activities out of an abundance of caution.”