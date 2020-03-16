Indiana Girl Scouts need help after cancelling cookie booths for virus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana (Girl Scouts) are seeking help from Hoosier communities after having to cancel cookie booths for coronavirus concerns.

The organization said the Girl Scout Cookie booth season had to close a day early in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the Girl Scouts canceled more than 420 booths across 45 counties on Sunday, March 15. They said the council is buying back the remaining inventory of nearly 30,000 packages from local scouts.

The Girls Scouts also plan to fund all troop proceeds to make sure scouts don't miss out on experiences that the cookie sales fund.

The public is asked to help in the funding effort by visiting www.girlscoutsindiana.org/donate for more information.

Cookies will still be sold through the Digital Cookie web pages and to friends and families through March 31.

The Girl Scouts said the public can still support cookie goals by ordering from the cookie website and having the cookies shipped to your door.

