Indiana getting $184.4 million for home energy assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Low income Indiana families can get additional help with their heating bills this winter.

On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that Indiana received $184.4 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

This funding will help address home energy costs this winter, working to prevent shutting off utilities. The funding is a combination of an annual appropriation of $70.3 million with $114.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Indiana residents can find out how to apply for energy assistance by visiting the Energy Assistance Program page on the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority website.