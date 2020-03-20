Indiana gets shipment from national medical stockpile

In response to an inquiry from CBS4 News, state health officials have confirmed that the long-awaited medical supply support from the federal government has finally arrived in Indiana.

“ISDH received a limited amount of personal protective equipment and has distributed those supplies based on county population to hospitals that have reported critical shortages and to local health departments for use in long-term care facilities,” read a statement from the Indiana State Department of Health.

That’s good news to Dr. William Graham Carlos, Chief of Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Care Specialist at Eskenazi Health.

“Right now we don’t need them, but we’re ramping up so if those things are on the way, that’s awesome,” said Dr. Carlos. “We’re glad it’s on the way.”

Dr. Carlos and the staff at Eskenazi have spent the last month planning their response to the anticipated coronavirus patient surge that public health authorities say is headed Marion County’s way and clearing out Intensive Care Unit beds for those expected patients.

“ICU is about half of what it typically runs,” said Dr. Carlos as he estimated the number of beds that would be available to care for the sickest coronavirus patients. “The number is north of 200 and maybe even more than that here at Eskenazi. We have lots of beds that can be changed or converted from a regular bed into an ICU-level bed. We call them acuity adaptable beds because they’re adaptable. They have the lines in the wall oxygen and the electronics that we need to take care of a critically ill patient.

“We have ventilators to take care of the patients we have now. We also have ventilators in case we have a surge of patients.

“We’re looking at our number of beds. We’re looking at our number of ventilators. We’re really planning about how we would have a tiered approach as we get fifty patients, a hundred patients, and more, how does that look with staffing models? How does that look with supply chain? IV tubing. Ventilator tubing. All those conversations and planning meetings are going on right now. I can assure you and all of Indianapolis that we are getting as ready as you can possibly get.”

Dr. Carlos said the Eskenazi staff currently has enough Personal Protection Equipment, including blue n95 masks, to protect nurses and doctors as they prepare to treat COVID-19 patients, and are developing practices to extend the life of certain protective gear.

“In addition, gowns, simple masks, all those types of things, production is increasing and we are talking with suppliers and supply chains working together, both here at Eskenazi but at other hospitals around the community to see where we’re at, when are these things coming in?” he said. So its all very dynamic, but we’re seeing good signs and hearing good things that more stuff is on the way.”

Also, on the way, is the anticipated surge in seriously ill coronavirus patients now that Marion County has experienced its second death, the third in Indiana, according to state health officials.

“If this thing bursts early on, we could have tons of patients and it could come in quickly, but in Indianapolis, if we keep doing a good job staying away from each other, you’re going to see a slower increase in the number of cases and it’s going to go over a longer time,” Dr. Carlos predicted. “That’s why we have disaster preparedness plans. That’s why we have some of the top epidemiologists that can speak into what we can expect and what we are seeing. The people are on a mission. The vision is uniform. We all know what we need to do.”