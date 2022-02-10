INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana continues its infrastructure development under the Biden administration’s infrastructure law, leaders now have an opportunity to expand the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.
Under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, Indiana is eligible for up to $99.6 million in funding for projects directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle (EV) and support EV charging infrastructure. The goal of the program is to make EV charging accessible to all Americans.
“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”
Indiana currently has 1,391 miles of pending and ready EV corridors. With the funding, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Energy said the state has the opportunity to significantly expand EV chargers throughout the state.
To access the funds, the state has to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan that describes how it plans to use its share. The plans are expected to build on Alternative Fuel Corridors that the DOT said nearly every state has designated over the past six years of the program.
“Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging when they are using Interstates and other major highways,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel.”
You can find a state-by-state breakdown of anticipated funding for the next five years below:
|State
|Estimated
5-Year Total
Funding
|Alabama
|79,308,285
|Alaska
|52,415,294
|Arizona
|76,483,976
|Arkansas
|54,121,947
|California
|383,673,792
|Colorado
|56,536,754
|Connecticut
|52,503,813
|Delaware
|17,682,951
|Dist. of Col.
|16,679,459
|Florida
|198,057,481
|Georgia
|134,975,283
|Hawaii
|17,680,364
|Idaho
|29,899,106
|Illinois
|148,621,459
|Indiana
|99,605,738
|Iowa
|51,374,369
|Kansas
|39,503,201
|Kentucky
|69,455,682
|Louisiana
|73,367,735
|Maine
|19,296,432
|Maryland
|62,818,576
|Massachusetts
|63,488,497
|Michigan
|110,061,712
|Minnesota
|68,164,918
|Mississippi
|50,557,563
|Missouri
|98,961,186
|Montana
|42,889,962
|Nebraska
|30,214,832
|Nevada
|37,958,457
|New Hampshire
|17,271,581
|New Jersey
|104,373,268
|New Mexico
|38,387,895
|New York
|175,466,514
|North Carolina
|109,024,196
|North Dakota
|25,952,484
|Ohio
|140,120,116
|Oklahoma
|66,296,972
|Oregon
|52,249,356
|Pennsylvania
|171,514,120
|Puerto Rico
|13,661,153
|Rhode Island
|22,861,459
|South Carolina
|69,998,769
|South Dakota
|29,479,906
|Tennessee
|88,334,969
|Texas
|407,774,759
|Utah
|36,298,604
|Vermont
|21,215,761
|Virginia
|106,376,132
|Washington
|70,865,271
|West Virginia
|45,683,164
|Wisconsin
|78,654,701
|Wyoming
|26,780,026