INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana continues its infrastructure development under the Biden administration’s infrastructure law, leaders now have an opportunity to expand the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

Under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, Indiana is eligible for up to $99.6 million in funding for projects directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle (EV) and support EV charging infrastructure. The goal of the program is to make EV charging accessible to all Americans.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

Indiana currently has 1,391 miles of pending and ready EV corridors. With the funding, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Energy said the state has the opportunity to significantly expand EV chargers throughout the state.

To access the funds, the state has to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan that describes how it plans to use its share. The plans are expected to build on Alternative Fuel Corridors that the DOT said nearly every state has designated over the past six years of the program.

“Americans need to know that they can purchase an electric vehicle and find convenient charging when they are using Interstates and other major highways,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The new EV formula program will provide states with the resources they need to provide their residents with reliable access to an EV charging station as they travel.”

You can find a state-by-state breakdown of anticipated funding for the next five years below:

StateEstimated
5-Year Total
Funding
Alabama79,308,285
Alaska52,415,294
Arizona76,483,976
Arkansas54,121,947
California383,673,792
Colorado56,536,754
Connecticut52,503,813
Delaware17,682,951
Dist. of Col.16,679,459
Florida198,057,481
Georgia134,975,283
Hawaii17,680,364
Idaho29,899,106
Illinois148,621,459
Indiana99,605,738
Iowa51,374,369
Kansas39,503,201
Kentucky69,455,682
Louisiana73,367,735
Maine19,296,432
Maryland62,818,576
Massachusetts63,488,497
Michigan110,061,712
Minnesota68,164,918
Mississippi50,557,563
Missouri98,961,186
Montana42,889,962
Nebraska30,214,832
Nevada37,958,457
New Hampshire17,271,581
New Jersey104,373,268
New Mexico38,387,895
New York175,466,514
North Carolina109,024,196
North Dakota25,952,484
Ohio140,120,116
Oklahoma66,296,972
Oregon52,249,356
Pennsylvania171,514,120
Puerto Rico13,661,153
Rhode Island22,861,459
South Carolina69,998,769
South Dakota29,479,906
Tennessee88,334,969
Texas407,774,759
Utah36,298,604
Vermont21,215,761
Virginia106,376,132
Washington70,865,271
West Virginia45,683,164
Wisconsin78,654,701
Wyoming26,780,026