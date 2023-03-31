INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will debut the new WNBA Nike Rebel uniform in their 24th season, according to a press release from Fever Basketball. The gear pays homage to Tamika Catchings and her “Basketball Chose Me” messaging from her Hall of Fame speech, along with other pivotal moments in franchise history.

“The Basketball Chose Me messaging from Tamika Catchings etched into this uniform will be worn with immense pride, and equally serve as an impactful display to inspire those girls watching our team every game,” said Fever President Dr. Allison Barber. “The Indiana Fever franchise will always be committed to honoring our rich past, while continuously striving to inspire the next generation.”

2023 WNBA Nike Fever Rebel uniform.

The uniform is also inspired by the history of basketball in Indiana and the historic moments of the Fever franchise including:

– The Fever captured the first WNBA title in franchise history. 2020 – Tamika Catchings became the first player in franchise history to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The ‘Basketball Chose Me’ label on the uniform’s belt buckle is a nod to the message Catchings shared during her acceptance speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony.

“This uniform concept ties the prideful Indiana basketball history to arguably the most important piece of legislature that paved the way for so many girls and women in sports and education,” said Barber.

Kelsey Mitchell models new uniform.

Fever Fans will have the opportunity to see the new get up at the following home games in 2023:

Sunday, June 11 vs. Phoenix

Sunday, July 9 vs. Dallas

Tuesday, August 1 vs. Phoenix

Sunday, August 13 vs. New York

Thursday, August 24 vs. Seattle

The new uniform is available to purchase here.