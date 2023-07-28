INDIANAPOLIS — Students across central Indiana will be heading back to the classroom soon but transitioning from summer vacation to the school year can be tough both for parents and students alike.

“I just want her to succeed and be excellent in school,” said Richard Mackey.

Richard Mackey is one of many Hoosier parents getting the final preparations ready for a new school year for his kids.

But starting a new school year can be tough for many families like the Mackeys especially with the new record-breaking prices for school supplies.

“Inflation has been really terrible on us,” he said. “We are still surviving and trying to make the best of it but it’s been hard.”

According to the National Retail Federation, families will be spending a new record of nearly $900 on school supplies this year. That’s up $200 from just five years ago.

On top of the rising costs, another common concern among parents is the dynamic among students back inside the classroom walls.

“[My concern is] bullying,” said Greg Walden, another parent. “For the kids to say something, it’s just brushed off.”

“My problem is finding the good friends,” Mackey said. “There are different people out there putting stuff in your ears like it’s middle school now. Keep good friends around you.”

And that’s why parents say they want to be involved more this school year to help prevent problems in the classroom from getting out of hand.

“I am trying to be more involved and get her to go on the right track.” Mackey said.

But even with these shared concerns, Hoosier families say they are hopeful for another successful start to the academic year.

“I don’t stress about it, just [focused on] my kids advancing in their academics, honor rolls, etc.,” said Breshonte Lee, another parent.

Students enrolled in Indianapolis Public Schools will start classes on Monday, July 31.