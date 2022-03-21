INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s College Choice 529 Program celebrated 25 years Monday with an expansion to the tax credit.

The 529 Program is a way to help families save money for higher education by creating tax-free accounts for students. Since the program began in 1997, more than $6.8 billion have been saved in over 417,000 accounts.

One of the main draws of the accounts is that people who give money to them are eligible for a state income tax credit of 20% of contributions, up to a $1,000 credit per year. That is being expanded starting in 2024 to a $,1500 credit.

Officials say the other big draw is the flexibility of what you can use the accounts for.

“Say your child doesn’t go to school, you can use the money for another qualified family member, so out as far as first cousins, by marriage does count, also the parents could always take those dollars back and use them for themselves,” said Marissa Rowe, executive director of the Indiana Education Savings Authority. “There’s lots of qualified ways to use a 529.”

If you wanted to learn more about the different 529 accounts available, you can visit the program’s website.