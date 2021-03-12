Indiana dog makes the final round of 2021 Cadbury Bunny contest

CHESTERTON, Ind.– A local Great Dane is a finalist in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny tryouts!

Logan is from Chesterton, Indiana and loves dressing to impress.

According to Cadbury’s website, Logan “visited dozens of seniors every week at the nursing home prior to COVID. He receives emails from residents telling us how much they miss his visits.”

Logan’s owner says the big dog loves wearing clothes and accessories.

In fact, sunglasses are an essential part of his outfits. Logan is missing pigment around one eye, and the glasses help protect his vision.

You can vote for Logan now through March 17 on the Cadbury bunny contest page.

One of the ten final contestants will be crowned the next Cadbury Bunny.