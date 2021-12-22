Indiana DNR raising license fees to help protect state wildlife resources

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who like to hunt and fish will be paying more for their licenses from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in 2022.

The Indiana DNR said it will be raising personal license and permit fees, which have remained unchanged since 2006.

Raising the fees will help the DNR cover rising costs to maintain Indiana’s fish and wildlife resources.

Some areas these increases will fund include:

Conduct fish and wildlife research.

Restore habitats.

Maintain Fish & Wildlife areas and public access sites.

Provide technical assistance to private landowners.

Educate new hunters and anglers.

Protect and serve the public.

Commercial license and permit fee changes went into effect for licenses and permits issued for 2022, which started being sold in October.

The hunting, fishing and trapping license and stamp fees will increase with 2022 licenses, which go on sale in January.

For a complete look at the changes, you can find a complete table of the fees at the DNR’s website.