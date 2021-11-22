Indiana Diaper Bank looking to meet increased need with drive

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Diaper Bank is starting a diaper drive to help keep up with the increased need families have for the baby essential.

The drive starts Black Friday, November 26, through the holidays and ends January 5.

Indiana Diaper Bank president and CEO Rachael Suskovich says the need has doubled, and they are trying to get more to give out more.

“It has more than doubled. And trust me, we would distribute more if we had more,” said Suskovich.

The Share the Love Diaper Bank has a goal to collect 150,000 diapers. Organizers are asking businesses, places of worship and other organization to help out.

The bank is similar to a food bank, how it operates and serves the community. They help distribute the diapers to those in need.

In 2019 they gave out about 150,000 diapers, but last year they saw that number go up to 500,000.

Now, they are asking for help to be able to give away even more.

“Honestly, our work would not be possible without involvement in diaper drives like this one or engagement with the diaper bank throughout the year, it simply would not be possible,” said Suskovich.

They also want to spread awareness of what the need is and how people can help.

“We suspect one in three families are affected by diaper need now, so even hosting a successful diaper drive will certainly help our vision become a reality for the diaper bank, but it’s also going to spread awareness of what is diaper need. I’m never even heard of this, yet it’s affecting so many families.”

If you’re interested in helping you can click here to register, email dani@indianadiaperbank.org. Or purchase diapers from their online wishlist.