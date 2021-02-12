Indiana Dept. of Revenue announces 2021 tax season, helpful tips

INDIANAPOLIS – Today is the first day of the 2021 individual income tax season and the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting tax filings.

DOR announced Friday that Hoosiers have from now until April 15, 2021, to file their individual income tax returns and pay any owed taxes.

The agency is recommending electronic filing and payment because it is “higher quality and much quicker than paper processes.” Hoosiers can also expect refunds up to four times faster than paper returns––under 14 days on average, according to DOR.

Looking for some help? Hoosiers have several free options to help them file their taxes including:

Going to need more time to file a return? Individuals who are not able to file by the April 15 deadline can file an extension directly with DOR or with the IRS. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to October 15, 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to November 15, 2021.

DOR said it’s important to remember the extension only shifts the filing deadline––not the payment deadline. The agency said 90% of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by April 15, 2021, to avoid penalties and interest.

Visit Dor.In.Gov for more tax tips and the latest forms. For questions on individual income taxes, customers may email DOR at IndividualTaxAssistance@dor.in.gov or call Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST at 317-232-2240.