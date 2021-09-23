Indiana Department of Education provides free tutoring to student Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced a partnership with Schoolhouse.world to support high schoolers with free online tutoring on SAT preparation, math and Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner explained that all students may need extra support due to learning styles.

“As we work to recover from significant learning impacts due to COVID-19, particularly in mathematics, this partnership with Schoolhouse.world will provide Hoosier students — no matter where they are or the needs they face — access to additional learning support,” Jenner said in a press release.

Schoolhouse.world is a nonprofit developed by Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions it caused to students’ education. The program connects students with tutoring via Zoom entirely for free, currently focusing on mathematics, SAT questions and AP courses.



“We are excited to partner with the Indiana Department of Education to provide free tutoring to students across Indiana,” said Drew Bent, chief operating officer of Schoolhouse.world. “No matter where you are in the state, or what resources you may have, we want to help you receive the support that you need.”