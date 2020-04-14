Indiana Department of Correction announces 1st coronavirus-related death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) announced their first COVID-19-related death Tuesday.

According to IDOC, an offender at the Westville Correctional Facility located in Westville, Indiana, died late in the evening on Monday, April 13.

Officials said the offender was a male over the age of 70, who did not have any indications of the illness. He reported experiencing chest pains and trouble breathing on Monday.

He was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he later died.

IDOC said the offender tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital.

This story will be updated if additional information becomes available.