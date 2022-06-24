Protesters for and against abortion rights demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

INDIANAPOLIS — Several members of Indiana’s Democratic Party are coming together to react to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, the Supreme Court decided to overturn the landmark 1973 precedent. The decision handed states the authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

In Indianapolis, several members of the Democratic Party are coming together at the Indiana Democratic Party Headquarters to address the decision. This includes:

Myla Eldridge, Vice-Chair of the Indiana Democratic Party and the Marion County Clerk

Ali Brown, Indianapolis City-County Councillor for District 5

Linda Lawson, former Indiana House Minority Leader

Additionally, Marion County Prosecutor will announce how Marion County will respond to the court’s opinion. The news conference takes place at 12:15 p.m. We will stream it live here.