Indiana crews to help with Florida condo search and rescue efforts

This aerial image shows an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed three days earlier, resulting in fatalities and many people still unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to help with search and rescue efforts after a Miami-area condo collapsed, trapping more than 150 people inside.

The task force will deploy as an urban search and rescue task force in support of efforts for the condo collapse. 80 people will depart from the task force headquarters Wednesday night to head to Miami. They will bring with them a full cache of equipment for operations.

The Associated Press reports as of Monday, more than 150 people remained missing and nine people are confirmed dead. Florida officials pledged to conduct multiple investigations into the condo tower’s collapse.