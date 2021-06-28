Indiana Court of Appeals: Prison can take cash from inmate account

The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled against a 50-year-old inmate who sued after money was withdrawn from his prison account to pay restitution after a conviction an attack on a guard.

Aaron Isby’s complaint filed last year against the Indiana Department of Correction argued the agency lacked the constitutional authority to impose a restitution sanction without first obtaining a civil judgment against him.

A Miami County judge dismissed the lawsuit, citing an Indiana Supreme Court ruling that the agency’s actions were not subject to judicial review. The appeals court, in a filing last month, upheld the dismissal.

