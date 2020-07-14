Indiana couple married at restaurant where they first met

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A local couple tied the knot in the same place they met they met three years ago.

Dan and Kelly Farmer exchanged vows outside Papa Vino’s with their friends and family in attendance.

“Overjoyed. It is a beautiful day. Beautiful people that we love. The woman that I fell in love with three years ago and now we are together forever,” said the groom.

Dan Farmer said he showed up three hours early for that date.

Papa Vino’s employees said the parking lot wedding was a first for the restaurant.

The couple originally planned to get married at a golf course, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to improvise.