EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two Evansville residents were arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor for events that took place nearly 10 years ago.

According to an affidavit, a juvenile victim told interviewers at Holly’s House in October that Steven Sharp Jr., 38, would observe her while she was undressed and attempted sexual contact when she was approximately six years old.

Police say the victim said Cassandra Hoehn, Sharp’s girlfriend at the time, was also present during some of these incidents. The alleged victim told authorities Hoehn and Sharp gave her pills that made her feel dizzy and nauseous.

During an interview, police say Sharp asked if the incident took place during the time he dated Hoehn. Sharp then said he would not talk with the police, but said he did not do it. Hoehn said she did not believe she would have allowed the incidents to take place, even if she was intoxicated at the time.

Sharp was arrested on Thursday and charged with vicarious sexual conduct and attempted child molesting. Hoehn was also arrested and charged on Thursday with aiding, inducing, or causing vicarious sexual conduct.