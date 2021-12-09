Indiana counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 7 had reached 790,118 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Dec. 6, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. LaPorte County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (554 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,645 (17,192 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (261 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (57,699 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#49. Brown County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (77 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,761 (1,775 total cases)

— 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (50 total deaths)

— 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (7,148 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#48. Warrick County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (321 new cases, +174% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,382 (12,210 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (190 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (37,147 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#47. Starke County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 518 (119 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,460 (3,555 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (74 total deaths)

— 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (7,911 fully vaccinated)

— 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#46. Johnson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 518 (820 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,511 (27,696 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (467 total deaths)

— 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (86,214 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#45. Bartholomew County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 524 (439 new cases, +137% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,497 (12,983 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (190 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (46,169 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#44. Warren County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (44 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,431 (1,358 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (16 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (3,544 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#43. Madison County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (691 new cases, +102% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,309 (21,131 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (455 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (63,482 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#42. Gibson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (180 new cases, +177% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,100 (7,102 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (118 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (14,805 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#41. Henry County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 542 (260 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,130 (9,177 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (169 total deaths)

— 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (23,538 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#40. Pike County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (69 new cases, +165% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,066 (2,486 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (44 total deaths)

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (6,761 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#39. Orange County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (111 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,863 (3,313 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (72 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (10,304 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#38. Porter County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (974 new cases, +166% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,058 (25,657 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (386 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (90,454 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#37. Owen County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 572 (119 new cases, +231% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,996 (3,535 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (77 total deaths)

— 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (8,335 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#36. Ripley County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (164 new cases, +128% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,672 (5,572 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (94 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (12,698 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#35. Pulaski County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (72 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,024 (2,103 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (59 total deaths)

— 81.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (5,212 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#34. Miami County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (211 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,569 (6,595 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (113 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (13,937 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#33. Hancock County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (469 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,775 (13,113 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (186 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (49,476 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#32. Elkhart County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (1,257 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,515 (40,268 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (546 total deaths)

— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (81,574 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#31. St. Joseph County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 620 (1,685 new cases, +131% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,328 (49,820 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (649 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (148,504 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#30. Jennings County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (174 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,297 (4,520 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (67 total deaths)

— 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (10,402 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#29. Fulton County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 631 (126 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,264 (3,648 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (74 total deaths)

— 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (7,538 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#28. Jasper County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 632 (212 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,268 (6,131 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (92 total deaths)

— 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (14,712 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#27. Scott County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (156 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,588 (4,915 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (80 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (9,870 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#26. Kosciusko County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (530 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,989 (14,293 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (167 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (30,363 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#25. Fountain County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (110 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,996 (3,759 total cases)

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (64 total deaths)

— 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (7,102 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#24. Cass County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (260 new cases, +180% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,669 (8,167 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (128 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (15,940 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#23. Blackford County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (82 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,889 (2,221 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (44 total deaths)

— 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (5,044 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#22. Randolph County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (174 new cases, +228% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,990 (3,944 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (107 total deaths)

— 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (10,433 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#21. Montgomery County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 707 (271 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,522 (7,101 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (123 total deaths)

— 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (16,463 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#20. Howard County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 714 (589 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,316 (16,770 total cases)

— 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (314 total deaths)

— 44.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (36,660 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#19. Allen County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (2,716 new cases, +107% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,681 (67,063 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (882 total deaths)

— 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (185,562 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#18. Shelby County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (323 new cases, +131% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,514 (8,281 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (130 total deaths)

— 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (24,129 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#17. Wells County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (207 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,091 (4,836 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (105 total deaths)

— 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (11,114 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#16. Jackson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (327 new cases, +330% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,424 (7,707 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (93 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (21,763 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#15. Jefferson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 740 (239 new cases, +137% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,126 (5,856 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (105 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (16,878 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#14. Jay County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 763 (156 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,197 (3,310 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (50 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (7,363 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#13. White County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 768 (185 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,849 (4,784 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (69 total deaths)

— 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (12,352 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#12. Marshall County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 778 (360 new cases, +169% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,785 (9,152 total cases)

— 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (147 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (19,324 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#11. Grant County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (514 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,243 (11,998 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (245 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (25,901 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#10. Steuben County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 806 (279 new cases, +102% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,339 (6,690 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (89 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (15,536 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#9. Noble County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (395 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,512 (9,316 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (122 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (17,370 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#8. Whitley County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 839 (285 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,421 (6,596 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (60 total deaths)

— 32.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (15,208 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#7. Wabash County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (263 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,070 (6,221 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (111 total deaths)

— 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (12,148 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#6. Benton County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 903 (79 new cases, +243% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,250 (1,684 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (17 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (3,440 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#5. DeKalb County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (401 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,980 (7,817 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (109 total deaths)

— 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (17,414 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#4. Rush County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (162 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,666 (3,095 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (33 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (7,322 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#3. Fayette County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,013 (234 new cases, +297% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,583 (4,524 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (96 total deaths)

— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (8,517 fully vaccinated)

— 27.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#2. Union County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (72 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,380 (1,226 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (16 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (3,263 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#1. Huntington County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,043 (381 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,978 (7,661 total cases)

— 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (115 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (17,287 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana