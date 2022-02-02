Indiana counties issue travel alerts as winter storm hits Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier drivers are being asked to issue extreme caution or avoid the roads altogether as a winter storm threatens more than a foot of snow and heavy ice in some parts of Indiana.

Many counties have already issued travel alerts for the storm.

Under Indiana guidelines, there are three different types of travel alerts. Their rank in order of severity is travel advisory, watch, warning.

Map courtesy of Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security

From Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security:

Advisory (Yellow): The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Watch (Orange): Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Warning (Red): The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.

This is what the state is reporting as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Adams Normal 2022-02-01 09:16 Allen Watch 2022-02-01 17:51 Bartholomew Normal 2021-02-15 04:50 Benton Watch 2022-02-02 08:06 Blackford Normal 2021-02-23 07:52 Boone Normal 2022-02-01 16:28 Brown Normal 2021-02-15 04:29 Carroll Not Reporting 2021-05-14 09:11 Cass Normal 2021-02-20 10:38 Clark Normal 2022-01-31 10:40 Clay Normal 2022-01-31 10:00 Clinton Normal 2021-02-15 07:47 Crawford Normal 2022-01-08 13:13 Daviess Normal 2022-01-04 11:46 Dearborn Normal 2022-01-29 11:31 Decatur Normal 2021-12-06 09:16 Dekalb Watch 2022-02-01 23:49 Delaware Advisory 2022-02-02 06:03 Dubois Normal 2021-02-19 02:24 Elkhart Advisory 2022-02-01 15:50 Fayette Normal 2021-03-01 11:43 Floyd Normal 2022-01-29 18:59 Fountain Advisory 2022-02-02 08:06 Franklin Normal 2022-01-29 13:26 Fulton Watch 2022-02-01 16:02 Gibson Normal 2022-01-07 15:09 Grant Advisory 2022-02-02 08:15 Greene Normal 2022-02-01 11:10 Hamilton Watch 2022-02-02 06:38 Hancock Normal 2022-01-29 10:19 Harrison Normal 2021-03-01 10:04 Hendricks Normal 2022-01-10 10:27 Henry Normal 2021-09-03 09:59 Howard Advisory 2022-02-02 07:23 Huntington Normal 2022-01-18 13:12 Jackson Normal 2022-02-01 09:24 Jasper Advisory 2022-01-14 11:04 Jay Normal 2022-01-05 14:04 Jefferson Normal 2022-02-02 07:18 Jennings Normal 2021-02-15 05:22 Johnson Normal 2021-03-08 05:58 Knox Normal 2022-02-02 07:56 Kosciusko Advisory 2022-02-02 07:07 LaGrange Advisory 2022-02-01 21:36 Lake Watch 2022-02-02 07:32 LaPorte Advisory 2022-02-01 22:46 Lawrence Normal 2021-03-17 02:25 Madison Normal 2021-12-10 23:24 Marion Normal 2022-02-02 07:30 Marshall Watch 2022-02-02 05:15 Martin Normal 2021-10-27 10:23 Miami Normal 2022-01-27 09:10 Monroe Normal 2022-01-30 10:17 Montgomery Normal 2022-02-01 11:47 Morgan Normal 2022-01-05 14:19 Newton Watch 2022-02-02 05:15 Noble Watch 2022-02-02 07:06 Ohio Normal 2022-01-30 13:32 Orange Normal 2021-02-15 03:57 Owen Normal 2022-01-30 11:32 Parke Normal 2022-02-02 08:51 Perry Normal 2022-02-01 12:49 Pike Normal 2021-07-26 08:14 Porter Advisory 2022-02-02 08:09 Posey Normal 2021-02-20 07:31 Pulaski Advisory 2022-02-01 14:49 Putnam Normal 2021-02-23 09:58 Randolph Normal 2021-09-22 09:26 Ripley Normal 2022-01-29 11:58 Rush Normal 2022-01-19 09:58 Scott Normal 2022-01-18 11:11 Shelby Normal 2021-02-24 09:47 Spencer Normal 2022-01-20 09:04 St. Joseph Advisory 2022-02-02 07:49 Starke Advisory 2022-02-02 00:27 Steuben Normal 2022-02-02 08:17 Sullivan Normal 2022-01-09 08:50 Switzerland Normal 2022-01-30 10:52 Tippecanoe Normal 2021-09-15 09:19 Tipton Advisory 2022-02-02 08:39 Union Normal 2022-02-02 08:15 Vanderburgh Normal 2021-12-01 08:53 Vermillion Normal 2022-02-02 08:43 Vigo Normal 2022-02-01 11:50 Wabash Normal 2022-01-28 16:38 Warren Advisory 2022-02-02 07:09 Warrick Normal 2021-02-22 03:05 Washington Normal 2021-12-10 22:23 Wayne Normal 2022-02-01 16:52 Wells Advisory 2022-02-02 08:04 White Normal 2022-02-01 11:09 Whitley Advisory 2022-02-02 08:49

Hoosiers can also check the map here.