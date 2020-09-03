Indiana child care centers receive thousands of dollars worth of help from ‘Come Back Stronger Fund’

INDIANAPOLIS – Childcare centers have had to face a tough, new reality during this pandemic. In May, we reported that Early Learning Indiana was giving out millions of dollars to help facilities across the state keep their doors open, safely. And that money has now arrived.

COVID-19 forced the East Tenth United Methodist Children and Youth Center to close for three months.

“We didn’t reopen until June 15,” said Jean Casmir Hill, the Executive Director for the center.

Major changes had to be made for reopening to be an option. Without the help of the Come Back Stronger Fund, Hill says it wouldn’t have been possible.

“We wouldn’t be able to do all the things we’ve been able to do to protect the children,” she added.

The center qualified for $27,500 dollars. They added signage, a safety tent to check temperatures and a place to check in students that way parents aren’t entering the building. They installed multiple hand washing stations in and outside of classrooms, even one outside of the facility. Additional washer and dryers and dishwashers were purchased, plus the plan is to add more playground space.

“We’re very excited to get some shade structures for outside and also some new fencing,” said Hill, “We know the risk of transmission is less outside, so we’re trying to get the children out as much as possible.”

“Even in a non-COVID-19 environment, early learning care and education is a really tricky funding model. Providers operate on razor thin margins as it is and when you add declining enrollment or loss revenue on top of additional safety measures that have a lot of extra costs – these providers are in a really precarious situation,” explained Jennifer Erbacher, a spokesperson for Early Learning Indiana.

Early Learning Indiana understands the impact. They awarded more than $13.1 million to 1,025 providers across the state of Indiana. With support from Lilly Endowment Inc., the funds will help some of the state’s most vulnerable students.

“Many of the things providers are purchasing are things that will continue to live on,” Erbacher added.

In Lawrence Township, more than $80,000 dollars was awarded to help fund multiple sites. At the Early Learning Center at Mary Castle, color spots help keep kids distant and fanny packs given to each child help keep track of masks.

“It gave us some freedom and creativity to still let our heart and center to be about what’s good for young children,” said Stephanie LaPlante, the Chief of Programs for MSD of Lawrence Township.

Majority of their money went to supporting smaller class sizes and staffing.

“We were fortunate that our school board voted last Spring that we were going to pay all of our employees even through the shutdown, we put a lot into our preschool staff,” LaPlante added, “Generally, our preschool classes would be anywhere from 16-18 right now, by the end of the year they’d be up to 20 as we continue to take new students in. This year we started at 10-12.”

Supporting the centers that support the children, at a time, where they are needed the most.

“It helped us come back stronger and it’s going to take us well into the future,” said Hill.

Early Learning Indiana will use the remaining $1.8 million to address service gaps and support communities with the greatest need during the pandemic.