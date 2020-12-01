Indiana Chamber pushes lawmakers to incentivize moving to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic is pushing people in big cities to move to less populated parts of the country. Indiana may capitalize on this by offering incentives to live here.

Aside from filling out Indiana’s workforce and adding to the tax base, more people moving to the Hoosier state could really diversify our population.

“Which is a good thing and one thing we are striving for,” said Indiana Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Brinegar. “And it enhances the quality of life bringing people from different parts of the country with different perspectives and allows our businesses to grow.”

Though money is tight, a recruiting investment could help the state overcome its financial strain due to the pandemic.

The city of Indianapolis has a head start. The Lilly Endowment just gave $2.8 million for talent attraction and image marketing initiatives in the circle city.

“When we do get through this pandemic, and it will happen, we need to rebuild and this is a good key step in making that happen,” said Joe Pellman, the Executive Director of Regional Image Marketing for Indy Chamber of Commerce

The chamber did a survey across the nation.

“What we found in that survey was it’s not that we had a bad perception, it’s not that we had a good one, in many cases we didn’t have one,” explained Pellman.

So, with the $2.8 million, the chamber hopes to create online platforms designed to change that. They want to streamline Indianapolis for anyone who may be typing the city in their search engine.

Its website said, “This initiative will create the LifeInIndy.com lifestyle blog, as well as a regional image marketing library of video content, photography, and other creative assets. These two platforms will outline neighborhoods, educational options, career opportunities, arts and culture, entertainment options, and other aspects that comprise Indy’s quality of life.”

Some areas have taken it even further— with cash prizes of up to $10,000 to relocate in places like Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We think that those types of things should be looked at we don’t have one specific proposal as of yet,” said Brinegar.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders are working with state lawmakers to finalize a bill on this soon.