INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce released a new report Tuesday showing where Indiana ranks nationally on key economic measurements.

The report, released every two years, demonstrates how Indiana fared compared to the rest of the nation in terms of economic growth, K-12 education and public health initiatives.

“Indiana ranks in the top ten states in only seven of the 49 nationwide metrics while we have 13 rankings of 40th or worst or the bottom 10,” Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.

According to Brinegar, raw scores showed Indiana improved in 36 metrics, but declined in 20.

”We’re improving overall, but the progress isn’t happening fast enough because other states are improving at a faster pace,” he said.

According to the report, Indiana ranks within the top ten states for business climate, home ownership, and minority entrepreneurship. But in matters of public health, it’s almost the exact opposite—the state is in the bottom ten for health insurance premiums, public health programs, and public health funding.

”We believe that this ranking should improve in future years after the General Assembly earlier this year appropriated $225 over the next biennium for public health,” Brinegar said.

This comes as Brinegar is less than a month away from retiring after 30 years with the Chamber. His successor, former Fortune 100 exec Vanessa Green Sinders, will officially take over on Jan. 5.