Indiana BMV resumes driving tests by appointment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has resumed offering driving tests, months after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the state agency to cancel exams for more than 4,000 people.

The BMV began offering driving tests by appointment in select communities on Thursday. All branches are expected to begin offering driving exam appointments by July 24.

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said the 4,000 Hoosiers who had their driving exams canceled due to the public health emergency will be “given priority to get their exam completed before the schedule is opened to the public.”

The BMV began rescheduling exams in late June for anyone who had an appointment canceled due to the pandemic. Driving test appointments must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and a maximum of three weeks in advance.

Customers and driving examiners must follow specific health and safety requirements during the tests, including answering health screening questions and having at least two windows in the car opened slightly. They must also wear a mask.

Individuals who have an appointment must check-in with BMV staff at the branch entrance and should not wait in line, the agency said.