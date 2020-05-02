Indiana BMV re-opening by appointment only

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is re-opening a portion of the state’s 131 branches starting May 4.

The BMV said people can schedule an appointment for the transactions they can’t do online. Branches appointments will be limited to the following:

Knowledge Testing

Commercial Driver License

New Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card*

Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Replacement Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Title Transfer

Update to an Existing Title

New Registration

Disability Placard

The branches re-opening will also have BMV Connect kiosks available. You can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services here.