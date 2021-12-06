Indiana BMV hosting public hearing for proposed closure of Indianapolis Ameriplex branch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) wants to hear from you about the proposal to close the Indianapolis Ameriplex BMV branch.

This location is located at 7811 Milhouse Road, Suite B in Indianapolis, near Ameriplex Parkway and South Kentucky Avenue.

On December 15, the BMV is hosting a public hearing about the proposal. Representatives will be on hand to hear public comments in favor or opposition to the proposed closure. The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. at 3747 S. High School Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46241.

People can also submit written comments to bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov by 11:59 p.m. on December 15.

We reached out to the BMV to view the proposal to close the branch. We will update this article once we know more information.