Indiana Black Legislative Caucus calls for policy changes, police reform

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will meet on the steps of the Statehouse this morning to push for policy change as lawmakers in DC from both parties work on a package of bills that address police reform measures.

Many lawmakers say they want to continue the momentum from these recent protests, and one of the ways to do that is by enacting policy change.

They’re looking for legislation to address several key issues. They want law enforcement to be held accountable for their actions and be more transparent.

If they do something illegal, they say there should be consequences.

They also want better training, an end to racial profiling, mandatory body cameras for all officers, and more diversity on the force.

We’ve heard similar messages from protesters here in the Circle City.

“We need policy change, we need legislation change, we need police that have integrity that are going to rescue instead of killing,” protester Craig Hughes said.

We will learn more about the IBLC’s plans on how they will create that justice reform during their press conference at the Statehouse at 10 a.m.