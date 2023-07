INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Black Expo will host an All White Affair Concert, according to IBE Summer Celebration.

The event, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment, will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The concert will feature music artist Juvenile, 112, and DJ Kid Capri. Tickets can be purchased here.

To learn more about the event please view here.