Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration is back in person this year and celebrating its 50 anniversary. Traditionally, the expo was held downtown at the convention center.

This year, it’s being held at various locations across Indianapolis and continuing to bring people together to celebrate the city’s diversity.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Marion County is home to 42% of Indiana’s African-American population.

The Indiana Black Expo celebrates cultural diversity and inclusiveness of all Hoosiers.

The nearly two-week event includes workshops, networking events and entertainment.

“We’re blessed to be able to move forward in a modified version,” said Tanya Mckinzie, President & CEO of Indiana Black Expo, Inc. “To be able to back and be around people is a blessing within itself. We are a city for inclusion so we want to make sure everyone enjoys a quality of life throughout Indianapolis and the state.”

The Health and Minority Health Fair, the largest in the country, will be held this weekend at the convention center.

