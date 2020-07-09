Indiana Black Caucus addresses alleged racially-charged attack at Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Social justice leaders and members of the Indiana Black Caucus will hold a press conference in Bloomington this morning.

They will address the recent incidents in Monroe County, including one we’ve been telling you about in which a Black man said he was pinned against a tree by a white man near Lake Monroe on the Fourth of July.

The organizers of the press conference say they want more aggressive prosecution for those people involved.

The victim, Vauhxx Booker, posted about the attack on Facebook.

He said before the camera started rolling, the men were calling for a noose and beating him.

The DNR and the FBI are investigating the case, and the Monroe County prosecutor will review potential charges.

Social justice leaders say with all the social unrest in the world, now is the time to stand up against racism, and they want officials to do whatever it takes to make sure people in the community are safe.

The press conference starts at 8:30 a.m. We will livestream it here.