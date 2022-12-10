CARY, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Wittenbrink and Tommy Mihalic scored in the first half and No. 13 Indiana beat Pittsburgh 2-0 on Friday night to advance to its 17th NCAA College Cup championship game.

Indiana (14-4-6) became the first Division I men’s soccer program to reach 100 NCAA Tournament victories — in its 22nd semifinal. The Hoosiers advance to play No. 3 Syracuse on Monday.

Wittenbrink’s penalty kick in the 14th minute was blocked by Pitt goalkeeper Joe van der Sar, but the Indiana forward was first to the rebound for an empty-netter. Mihalic scored his seventh goal of the season with 17 seconds left before halftime when he raced to a deflected shot and scored from a difficult angle.

Goalkeeper JT Harms made three saves to extend Indiana’s streak of shutouts to four — all in the tournament.

Pittsburgh (12-5-5) played in its second College Cup in three years, including a 1-0 loss to the Hoosiers in the 2020 semifinals.