Indiana Beach owner works to sell park, expects it to reopen this year

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort is expected to reopen this year, according to spokesperson for Apex Parks Group.

It appeared Indiana Beach was closing for good back in February when the current owner, California-based Apex Parks Group, announced they were closing it due to financial difficulties.

They filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8.

But it’s starting to look like Indiana Beach will get a second life. In the past few days, posts from the park on their social media pages indicate a potential sale on the horizon.

Last Thursday, Indiana Beach posted a photo on Twitter and Facebook. All it said was “permanently closed,” but the word “permanently” was crossed out.

A spokesperson for Apex Parks Group released the following statement to CBS$ on Tuesday: “Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort continues to work with White County to complete the sale of the park and campground, with the expectation that the park will operate in 2020.”

It’s unclear when they may reopen, especially considering all parks are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s no information about a buyer yet.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available to us.