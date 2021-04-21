Indiana Beach announces craft beer festival set for September

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Have some beer at the Beach! Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort on Lake Shafer is set to host the inaugural Hops & Coaster Drops Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival in September.
The event is presented in partnership with Indiana On Tap. Organizers call it the “first known craft beer, wine and spirits festival of its kind to take place in a major amusement park.”
The festival will be held on Saturday, September 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will immediately be followed by an afterparty taking place until 11 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and cost $50 if bought before July 12. The tickets will grant you access to Indiana Beach and its rides and games, as well as unlimited samples from dozens of breweries, distilleries and wineries.
Ticket information
Early Bird General Admission (Available until July 11th) GA – $50
Advance Sale General Admission (Available from July 11th – Sept. 10th) GA – $65
Gate Sales (Available Day of Event if Tickets Are Still Available) GA – $75
Tickets can be bought here.
Confirmed breweries/wineries/distilleries
The following breweries, wineries and distilleries have all confirmed to take part (so far):
- 1205 Distillery – Indianapolis
- Backstep Brewing – Crawfordsville
- Bare Hands Brewing – Granger
- Brew All Day – Indianapolis
- Cardinal Spirits – Bloomington
- The Chesterton Brewery – Chesterton
- Crasian Brewing – Brookston
- Crooked Ewe Brewing – South Bend
- Crown Brewing – Crown Point
- Daniel’s Vineyard – McCordsville
- The Devil’s Trumpet Brewing – Merrillville
- Ellison Brewing – Indianapolis
- Elm Street Brewing – Muncie
- Fenwick Farms Brewing – Rensselaer
- Field Brewing – Westfield
- Fruitshine Wine – Monticello
- Great Crescent Brewery – Aurora
- Half Moon Brewery – Kokomo
- Herrmann Brewthers – Indianapolis
- Hog Molly Brewing – Columbus
- HopLore Brewing – Leesburg
- Huckleberry Hill Winery – Bloomfield
- Klooz Brewz – Lebanon
- Kopacetic Beer Factory – Monticello
- Mad Paddle Brewstillery – Madison
- Malt Brothers Brewing – St. John
- New Madison Brewing – Madison
- Primeval Brewing – Noblesville
- Ruhe 152 Brewing – Nappanee
- Summit City Brewerks – Fort Wayne
- Sun King Brewing – Indianapolis
- The Tap Brewing – Bloomington
- Tarnished Holly Brewing – Noblesville
- Teays River Brewing – Lafayette
- Terre Haute Brewing – Terre Haute
- Thieme & Wagner Brewing – Lafayette
- Trubble Brewing – Fort Wayne
- Vodka Squeeze – Indianapolis
- Wabash Brewing – Indianapolis
- West Fork Whiskey – Indianapolis
- Whyte Horse Winery – Monticello
- Wildrose Brewing – Griffith
- Windmill Brewing – Dyer
The park will be closed to the public during the event. There will be live music and food available for purchase.