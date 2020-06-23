Indiana-based SikhsPAC to donate $1 million worth of face masks, shields to peaceful protesters

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana-based, nonpartisan political action committee called SikhsPAC has pledged to donate over $1 million worth of face masks and face shields to peaceful protestors across the country.

SikhsPAC says the donations will be made in partnership with Indiana-based personal protection equipment manufacturer and distributor Cleanxa.

Peaceful protesters can request a free mask by visiting www.cleanxa.com and using the coupon code “BLACKLIVESMATTER” at checkout. Organizations working to arrange peaceful protests can request free bulk orders by reaching out to FreeMasks@cleanxa.com or 317-308-1050.

SikhsPAC released the following statement:

SikhsPAC has always and will always stand with the Black community, and SikhsPAC is making these donations as a way to advocate for police reform and justice for Black individuals in the United States. Along with this, SikhsPAC would like these donations to reflect their support for making Juneteenth a national holiday. Systemic racism is prevalent in USA for centuries. It is not a Republican or democratic issue rather an American issue and every American needs to step up against racism. Being non racist is not enough. We need to be anti-racist. SikhsPAC

“In this country, the atrocities against Black individuals is not covered enough within the history lessons taught to our children in schools,” said Gurinder Singh Khalsa, the founder of SikhsPAC. “Putting a blanket over the history of systematic racism in our country is one of the most harmful things we can do – the new generations moving forward will be much more passionate, caring, and understanding toward their Black community members if they are taught the real, tough history.”