Indiana awards $100M in state grants for local road, bridge projects

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has awarded $100.2 million in state matching funds that will go toward local road and bridge projects in more than 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties.

The grants announced Thursday by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Joe McGuinness, the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, benefit 218 government entities chosen after they submitted applications in January for a call for projects.

To qualify for the funding, local governments must provide local matching funds — 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities — from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction.

“Superior transportation infrastructure — from interstates to local roads and everything connecting in between — make our communities safer attractive places to do business and create jobs,” Holcomb said in a statement.

The money comes through Community Crossings, a component of Holcomb’s “Next Level Roads” program. That initiative has provided more than $931 million in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of legislation passed by the legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.

The next call for projects in Community Crossings will open in July 2021.