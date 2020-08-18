Indiana Attorney General’s Office looking into Kokomo mobile home evictions

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is looking into complaints of a potential unlawful eviction in Kokomo.

This comes after several residents of Woodlawn Estates reached out to CBS4 News for some help.

“It’s awful, stressful, and it’s overwhelming,” Resident Jessica Simpson said.

Simpson said money isn’t easy to come by for the 15 families still living at Woodlawn Estates mobile home park, now called The Oaks of Kokomo.

“No one out here has any money. Everything that we have doesn’t seem like that much but to us, it’s the world. It’s what we own. It’s everything,” Resident Troy Hickman said.

Couple Jessica Simpson and Troy Hickman said on July 6th the new owner of the property placed 30-day notices on everyone’s property to vacate.

Simpson said no one living there can financially afford to move out in 30 days. She hasn’t been issued any court documentation telling her she had to leave.

She was extremely surprised a few weeks back when the owner came out and took off her porch.

“They’re just basically bullying us and intimidating us to get out,” Simpson explained.

The residents want to get compensation for their property since most of the homes are too old to move.

“It’s not much but who’s to say who lives in what,” Resident Tim Martin said.

We tried reaching out to the new owner Jennifer O’Keefe about the eviction notices. Before we could, she called the sheriff’s office on us for conducting interviews. The deputies told her since CBS4 News was invited by residents to the homes, they own she couldn’t have us kicked off the property.

Also, because nothing has been filed in court, they can’t force the residents off the property.

“They’re not asking for money. We tried to pay rent and other people have tried to pay rent and they refuse our money. They just want us out,” Hickman explained.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office is currently looking to see if this is a lawful eviction and if it falls into their jurisdiction.

“I’m basically having to start all over again that’s not my fault because I chose to live here how many years ago?” Martin said.

The sheriff’s office said if the case is taken to court, they will be back out to remove anyone still living here.

According to the Oaks of Kokomo’s website, they’re planning to turn the property into a new subdivision for manufactured homes. The Attorney General’s Office is still looking into the complaints.

If you feel like you’re being wrongfully evicted or taken advantage of, you can file a complaint with the AG’s Office at 1-800-382-5516.