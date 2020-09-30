Indiana announces 965 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 965 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 120,019.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced 20 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,405.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 7%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.2%, with a cumulative rate of 5.8% positive.

According to the data, 24,367 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,066,474.

Marion County reported a total of 21,671 cases and 768 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

As of Monday, 36.6% of ICU beds and 80.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency also is reporting 227 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.