Indiana among first states to get at-home COVID-19 test kits from Kroger

People on the front lines of COVID-19 can now get at-home test kits from Kroger.

Kroger Health announced Friday that the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 test home collection kit. The kit includes a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label and packing materials.

Through the testing process, people can go through a screening website to determine eligibility. Those eligible can get a prescription and a home collection kit mailed to them.

After sending the sample back, Kroger Health said the sample will be analized and if positive, a healthcare professional will call them to provide a reccomended course of care.

“As our country experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases, physical distancing, wearing protective masks and testing remains paramount to flattening the curve,” said Jim Kirby, senior director of Kroger Health. “We know flexible, accessible testing options like home solutions that leverage telehealth technology are critical to accelerating America’s reopening and recovery.”

The Kroger Health COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will initially be available to frontline associates in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia. Additional states and eligibility will be added in the coming weeks.