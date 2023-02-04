LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot.

Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy had apparently shot himself in the leg. The child, police said, was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It is not currently known how the child came into possession of the gun. No one has been taken into custody and LPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors on the scene told WLFI News 18 they saw a woman being handcuffed and taken away in a squad car.

Lafayette Police, according to WLFI, said she was a woman interfering with the investigation. She was transported in handcuffs for an interview, but she was not under arrest.

Her relationship to the boy is unknown, police said.

The boy’s mother was interviewed at the hospital, WLFI reports. LPD Lieutenant Mike Brown told the station that multiple people were in the house when the shot was fired and that detectives are in the process of interviewing them.