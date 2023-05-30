HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 64 near Eckerty on Memorial Day.

According to a release from ISP, a Ford F-150 truck driven by 86-year-old Gerald Jarvis, of Evansville, was traveling in the westbound lane of State Road 64, just after 4:30 p.m., when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and sideswiped a Camaro driven by Ashtin Aders, 17, of Saint Meinrad. Authorities say the Camaro ran off the road into side ditch and the truck flipped over onto its top.

Authorities say a passenger in the rear of the Camaro, identified as 18-year-old Riley Mullis, of Bristow, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner. Jarvis was air lifted to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. Aders and another passenger, Connor Mullis, 19, of Bristow, were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation, but drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.