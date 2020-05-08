Independent investigation of officer-involved shooting requested by Marion County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears filed a motion requesting a court-appointed independent prosecutor Friday for the investigation and potential prosecution in the officer-involved shooting death of Dreasjon Reed on May 6.

“We believe it is important that an independent prosecutor enter the process now to ensure that they can provide an outside review throughout the investigation,” Prosecutor Mears added.

Mears added that he will not ask the Court to make the appointment confidential to allow for transparency throughout the process.

In the request, the prosecutor’s office said an independent prosecutor is important to avoid the appearance of impropriety, and Mears believes Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor’s role as a material witness in the investigation constitutes a conflict of interest.

“Many people in our community are experiencing pain as a result of what happened and the historic issues this brings up. As a community it is critically important that we take steps to ensure that we all appreciate the root cause of this pain, commit to bringing equity to the criminal justice system, and help heal these divisions,” Prosecutor Mears commented.

Mears said the independent prosecutor will oversee and consult with IMPD throughout the investigation process.

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to listen, have difficult conversations, and take action to make Marion County a more fair and safe place. Fairness, truth, and public trust are critical to the pursuit of justice.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Friday that he contacted the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, requesting the agencies to actively monitor the investigation of the both police action shootings this week.

Statement from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett:

“Over two challenging days, Indianapolis has experienced tragic situations and the understandable frustrations of a community seeking answers. Although my thoughts continue to be with all those impacted by these mournful moments, I also recognize that the actions of city leaders will speak far louder than words at a time when our streets are filled with passionate voices seeking change.

While I continue to have confidence in Chief Randal Taylor and IMPD’s ability to carry out fair and thorough investigations, it is clear to me that more must be done to provide community confidence in the outcome of those processes. That is why this morning, I contacted the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and requested that they actively monitor the investigation of the two police action shootings that occurred this week.

Through this monitoring, in conjunction with an ongoing investigation by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, we reaffirm our commitment to a transparent criminal and civil review of these incidents and the conduct of those officers involved. Importantly, it is my hope that our city may also reaffirm its dedication to channeling the sadness and anger felt by so many into displays of peaceful protest.”