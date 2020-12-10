Incident pushes IFD to warn Hoosiers about dangers of joyriding on a fire truck

INDIANAPOLIS — A warning from the Indianapolis Fire Department: do not jump on the back of a moving fire truck.

While that may sound humorous, it’s not only dangerous, but illegal.

“We highly, highly discourage anyone doing this,” said IFD Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Rita Reith.

On Tuesday, fire crews were on route to a fuel pump near Pendleton Pike when they stopped at a traffic light at 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue. It is at that intersection that they believe a woman hopped on the tailboard of their fire truck.

Fellow drivers were able to snag video of her and flag down the driver of the fire truck. When crews confronted her, they say she gave them a few choice words, and told them she needed a ride.

“She could have easily lost her grip, fallen off, been critically injured, or God forbid, hit by another car,” explained Reith. “The other thing is they may have got dispatched on another run, and had to upgrade to emergency status, and just taken off not knowing she was back there. It worries the heck out of all of our folks who are driving an apparatus that something like this may be copycatted again.”

In the past, driving on the tailboard of the fire truck was standard protocol for firefighters who were heading to a scene. That has since been halted.

“There were firefighters that were killed all the time,” said Reith.

Right now the woman is not being charged with a crime. However, IFD says joyriding like this is illegal can get you a ticket or Class B misdemeanor.