In-person learning suspended at Vincennes University for remainder of semester

VINCENNES, Ind. — Vincennes University (VU) announced Monday the suspension of in-person classes at the Vincennes and Jasper campuses “due to rising coronavirus positivity rates and accelerating growth in cases in Indiana and the country.”

According to a release, President Dr. Chuck Johnson announced the final day of face-to-face instruction for the fall semester is Friday, Nov. 20, then VU will transition to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.

“While VU has thus far managed to keep the number of COVID cases among employees and students on our campuses and sites relatively low, we are also experiencing increases among faculty, staff, and students who are positive cases, primary contacts, or awaiting test results,” Johnson said.

The university said the decision to halt face-to-face instruction is to protect the health and safety of students, employees, and communities.

More from Vincennes University:

Some exceptions will be made to permit in-person instruction through Tuesday, Nov. 24, such as clinicals, labs, and internships, but those exceptions will be granted only where absolutely necessary for teaching the remaining material. Faculty members are working with deans and VU Provost Dr. Laura Treanor to determine which classes must continue through Nov. 24, and instructors will contact students in those cases. Residence halls will remain open through the end of the fall semester, as before, but students are encouraged to move home, if possible. Students who check out of residence halls before the end of the fall semester will receive a pro-rata credit to their account for room and board charges. In-person classes were scheduled to stop after Tuesday, Nov. 24. All VU sites are closed Nov. 25-30 for Thanksgiving and Fall Break. Fall Break for students runs through Tuesday, Dec. 1. After Thanksgiving and Fall Break, classes resume virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The final day of the semester is Friday, Dec. 11. Virtual Mid-Year Commencement is slated for Saturday, Dec. 12.

Spring semester begins virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Face-to-face classes start on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.