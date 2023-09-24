Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) blasted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week, calling him a “weak” Speaker, and implying she may have to reconsider her decision not to run for re-election after McCarthy said he “wish she wouldn’t quit.”

In the video above, Spartz discusses the issue and the war of words with McCarthy in an interview with NewsNation.

The tensions amidst House Republicans come as Congress faces an end-of-month deadline to pass a series of bills to avoid a government shutdown.

Earlier this year, Spartz announced she would not be running for re-election in Indiana’s fifth congressional district, where she has served since being elected to Congress in 2020.